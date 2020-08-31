BACK TO THE EGG Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

BACK TO THE EGG! is a wild sofa co-op base protection sport for one to 2 gamers. Working as a group, you and your fellow dragonguard should construct a protection and battle a wide range of indignant monsters earlier than they destroy the final discovered dragon egg. Every dragonguard weapon has bought a wide range of totally different expertise which deal probably the most harm when they’re mixed appropriately along with your fellow’s expertise.

The Dragon Hachery Valley is in peril and solely the strongest dragonguard can put it aside! In BACK TO THE EGG! gamers should work collectively to outlive as many monster waves as doable.

Download Details

A DRAGONGUARDS QUEST

The Dragon Order bought known as to guard the final discovered dragon egg! Orcs and different creatures attempt to concuer the Dragon Hachery Valley and destroy it’s egg.





Download Now