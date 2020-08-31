Auto Age Standoff v1 3 Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Choose your facet and velocity full throttle right into a lethal sport of ruthless automotive fight soaked in ’80s Saturday morning cartoon type. Will you rally behind SAIGE and Val Vega to battle for a greater future, or search whole domination with the evil Dark Jaw and his ragtag Jawlings?
Hurl headlong into the chaos of twelve-player on-line fight, buckle up for traditional sofa co-op, and even do each. With Auto Age: Standoff’s versatile split-screen play, you and three different mates can skirmish privately or crew up collectively in on-line battles.
Title: Auto Age: Standoff
Genre: Action, Indie
Developer: Phantom Compass
Publisher: Phantom Compass
Release Date: 21 Sep, 2017
