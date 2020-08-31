AngerForce Reloaded Arcade Edition Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

AngerForce: Reloaded is an action-packed vertically scrolling shoot’em up sport that pays homage to the classics of 90’s arcades. This excessive octane expertise is about in opposition to the backdrop of a nineteenth century human world that has seen the outbreak of a robotic rise up.

The sport makes use of an unique cartoon/comedian artwork fashion. Created utilizing conventional 2D expertise mixed with a free-form deformation approach, character animation sequences are wealthy intimately, attaining a singular 3D-like impact.

Download Details

Leaderboards can help you examine excessive scores, whereas replays could be recorded and shared for max gloating! The sport additionally encompasses a Local CO-OP mode that can allow you to discover the story alongside your buddy.





Download Now