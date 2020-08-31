Age of Fear 3 The Legend Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Age of Fear 3 is a turn-based technique sport that marries a tabletop wargame with parts of RPG. You gained’t discover fairly graphics right here, however the sport presents a deep and difficult gameplay, with an enormous number of models, objects, and abilities, a hex-free battle system and a groundbreaking AI, one of the vital superior within the style.

NEWS: Willisama974 has created “Legend of Shinobi” mod with a number of of modern models (my favorite: meat-eating beetles) and really attention-grabbing story!

Release Note

Title: Age of Fear 3: The Legend

Genre: Indie, RPG, Strategy

Developer: Leslaw Sliwko

Publisher: Age of Fear

Release Date: 1 Sep, 2017

File Name: Age.of.Fear.3.The.Legend-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 2.09 GB





Download Now