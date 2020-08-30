STRAFE Millennium Edition Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

SURGEON GENERAL’S WARNING: The Surgeon General was brutally murdered by STRAFE®.

STRAFE® is a roguelike first-person shooter that generates distinctive, full ranges each time you play. Hand-crafted rooms are randomly linked collectively and full of a contemporary buffet of hungry enemies, so each run supplies a brand new bloody problem as you seamlessly slaughter your manner by way of 4 various areas in unknown deep area. With secrets and techniques hidden round each nook and loads of mechanics to find, the tutorial is simply the beginning — so discover & experiment typically!

Download Details

Title: STRAFE: Millennium Edition

Genre: Action, Indie

Developer: Pixel Titans

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Release Date: 9 May, 2017

File Name: STRAFE.Millennium.Edition-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 998 MB





Download Now