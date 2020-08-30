STRAFE Millennium Edition Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
SURGEON GENERAL’S WARNING: The Surgeon General was brutally murdered by STRAFE®.
STRAFE® is a roguelike first-person shooter that generates distinctive, full ranges each time you play. Hand-crafted rooms are randomly linked collectively and full of a contemporary buffet of hungry enemies, so each run supplies a brand new bloody problem as you seamlessly slaughter your manner by way of 4 various areas in unknown deep area. With secrets and techniques hidden round each nook and loads of mechanics to find, the tutorial is simply the beginning — so discover & experiment typically!
Download Details
Title: STRAFE: Millennium Edition
Genre: Action, Indie
Developer: Pixel Titans
Publisher: Devolver Digital
Release Date: 9 May, 2017
File Name: STRAFE.Millennium.Edition-PLAZA.Torrent
Release Group: PLAZA
Size: 998 MB