Seven The Days Long Gone Download Free PC Game Full Version

If there’s one place that Master Thief Teriel avoids in any respect prices, it’s the jail island of Peh. But when a daring heist takes an surprising flip, Teriel finds himself shackled on an airship certain for the notorious island. To make issues worse, the daemon inside his head makes it very clear that the thief won’t ever depart except he does precisely what he’s instructed.

In Seven: The Days Long Gone you play as Teriel. You should use your whole crafty and clandestine expertise to flee an internet of deceit and betrayal, and in the end survive Peh.

EXPLORE A VIBRANT OPEN WORLD FROM AN ISOMETRIC PERSPECTIVE

From the second you set foot on Peh, the island is open to you. Sneak, run, climb, and combat your approach throughout a vibrant array of environments. You are free to discover wherever you please; solely safety checkpoints, monster-infested areas, and harmful factions stand in your approach!

ENCOUNTER A MYRIAD OF COLOURFUL CHARACTERS

Encounter an array of individuals, from despondent slaves and prisoners by way of to wealthy socialites. Just make sure to maintain a watch out for the 2 main factions on Peh: the Biomancers and the Technomagi. In such a determined place, there are numerous who will take any assist they’ll get. Choose whether or not to assist or exploit Peh’s inhabitants, however be ready for the results.





