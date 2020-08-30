CAT Interstellar Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Warning: This is a brief story ~ 1 hour lengthy that’s meant to be performed in a single sitting.
Play as a DOG-VI drone, a newly activated upkeep bot, who’s aiding within the terraforming effort on Mars. After a predictable but unlucky accident DOG finds herself uncovering the previous of a seemingly barren planet.
Title: CAT Interstellar
Genre: Adventure, Indie
Developer: Ionized Games
Publisher: Ionized Games
Release Date: 7 Oct, 2017
File Name: CAT.Interstellar-PLAZA.Torrent
Release Group: PLAZA
Size: 1.82 GB
Download Details