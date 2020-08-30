Auto Age Standoff Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

The 12 months is 2080. America lies in ruins. Bands of militarized motorists work to maintain the peace within the east. Wheeled gangs rule the western wastes. A mysterious voice crackles via the static of radio relays, beckoning vacationers into the desert canyons of the Dead Zone.

Choose your facet and velocity full throttle right into a lethal recreation of ruthless automotive fight soaked in ’80s Saturday morning cartoon model. Will you rally behind SAIGE and Val Vega to combat for a greater future, or search complete domination with the evil Dark Jaw and his ragtag Jawlings?

Download Details

In a high-tech world of lowlifes, you’ll want each benefit you will get. Choose your chassis and kit up with highly effective weaponry and the most recent devices, together with missile launchers, ramming plates, mines, restore stations, and extra.





