Zombies on a Plane Resurrection Edition Download Free PC Game Full Version

Zombies on a Plane is an thrilling new survival sport within the sky. Take on the function of the captain of a troubled jumbo jet carrying contaminated passengers intent on bringing the aircraft out of the sky, or pit your self in opposition to a whole bunch of zombies within the inside of a jumbo jet and even stroll alongside the skin as you struggle to regain management as one of many passengers on this revolutionary and interactive gaming expertise like no different.

Use the aircraft as a weapon or shoot your means by way of the aisles as one of many final surviving passengers as you to struggle to remain within the air in opposition to hordes of zombies at 30,000ft. As captain in management, gamers should keep the well being of significant key components, such because the engines and rudder, by knocking the zombies off the aircraft. As a passenger, gamers use an assortment of weaponry and traps to halt the zombies’ advance and may manually restore components to maintain the aircraft within the air.

Title: Zombies on a Plane

Genre: Action, Indie

Developer: Shangri-La Game Studios Ltd

Publisher: 1C Company

Release Date: 26 Mar, 2016

File Name: Zombies.on.a.Plane.Resurrection.Edition-HI2U.Torrent

Release Group: HI2U

Size: 726 MB





