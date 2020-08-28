Wanderlust Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Wanderlust is a primary particular person exploration recreation have been you are taking a protracted journey between worlds.
The journey takes place within the desires of a person hooked on consuming unlawful substances.
The recreation primarily consists to discover and really feel the encircling atmosphere of a improbable world.
A powerful experimental recreation made to thrill your sensory system.
Title: Wanderlust
Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie, RPG, Simulation, Strategy
Developer: Eternity Studios
Publisher: Eternity Studios
Release Date: 1 Nov, 2017
File Name: Wanderlust-PLAZA.Torrent
Release Group: PLAZA
Size: 2.19 GB
Download Details