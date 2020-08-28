Wanderlust Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Wanderlust is a primary particular person exploration recreation have been you are taking a protracted journey between worlds.

The journey takes place within the desires of a person hooked on consuming unlawful substances.

The recreation primarily consists to discover and really feel the encircling atmosphere of a improbable world.

A powerful experimental recreation made to thrill your sensory system.

Title: Wanderlust

Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie, RPG, Simulation, Strategy

Developer: Eternity Studios

Publisher: Eternity Studios

Release Date: 1 Nov, 2017

File Name: Wanderlust-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 2.19 GB

Download Details





Download Now