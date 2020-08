About This Game

Trooper1

This is a enjoyable to play sidescroller in 3d model.

Can you kill all of them and may you get to the tip, i problem you!.

I’ve fastened the aiming points and the feedback in sport wil not be caught within the sport anymore.

Download Details

Title: Trooper 1

Genre: Action, Indie

Developer: Marco Noordergraaf

Publisher: 2ForallGames

Release Date: 23 Oct, 2017

File Name: Trooper.1-HI2U.Torrent

Release Group: HI2U

Size: 958 MB





Download Now