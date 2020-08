About This Game

Discover “An Automaton with a Plan”, a brand new journey that takes place within the enchanted world of Syberia 3! Play as Oscar, the well-known automat, and unravel the thriller of Kate Walker’s disappearance!

Oscar is excess of only a steel coronary heart… He’s additionally a sharp-witted detective and unwitting comic who will shock you at each flip!

Download Details

Enjoy…





Download Now