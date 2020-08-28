Steamburg Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Steamburg is an award-winning puzzle journey recreation with story exploration parts and distinctive gameplay. The recreation is made by Telehorse, a steampunk video games firm. It was awarded the Best Upcoming Game at IMGA in San Francisco in March 2017.

The most important character, professor Vincent Cornelius Moore, fights robots that invaded the town of Steamburg. The gameplay is exclusive – Vincent is unarmed, so he should select his strikes correctly. He can solely throw small electro-bombs which lure the robots and halt their progress for some time. Vincent has to stroll by way of the streets in such a manner that the robotic chasing him hits upon a Tesla coil and is destroyed. It appears fairly simple within the first ranges. Then it’s a must to struggle a number of robots on the identical time, the robots turn into quicker and quicker, a few of them can fly and different reply to Vincent’s each transfer.

Download Details





Download Now