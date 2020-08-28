Heart of China Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

A crash touchdown globe spanning journey From the breathtaking splendor of 1930 Asia, three strangers are about to set forsth on and journey that may span a whole continent.

She is daughter of a ruthless American land baron, going through loss of life someplace within the lush mountains of central China.

He is a down-on-his-luck pilot with solely three days to rescue her.

Their information to freedom is a shadowy grasp of stealth and crafty from a far-off land.

Together they’ll journey the crowded streets of Hong Kong, cross the blinding snowfields of the Himalayas and experience the fabled Orient Express… all on a journey of life, love and loss of life that would solely start within the Heart of China.

