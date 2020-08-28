Ghostory Download Free PC Game Full Version





Ghostory is a 2D platformer based mostly on switching between a human type and a ghost type to go varied puzzles. It is underlined by a light-minded, but participating plot and retro-styled pixel artwork graphics.

In human type, the participant can work together with levers, keys or backpack. In ghost type, the participant can fly or go by means of partitions. The participant has to cleverly use each varieties to get the backpack out of the cave.

In Ghostory, you’re taking position of a lone traveller who obtained misplaced within the woods. He drinks from an unknown lake and will get affected by a curse – he can remodel to a ghost and fly. However, he’s slowly dying.





