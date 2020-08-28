Cognition An Erica Reed Thriller Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

FBI agent Erica Reed has an uncanny expertise: she will see the previous and piece collectively how against the law unfolded. But not even this sixth sense may save her youthful brother, Scott, from a brutal serial killer. Three years later, the investigation into Scott’s homicide has gone chilly — however Erica’s work has solely simply begun.

Jump into Cognition: An Erica Reed Thriller, the thrilling four-part collection that brings Erica head to head with the deranged demons of her previous. A serial killer is unfastened in Boston — one who appears to be leaving deliberate clues that solely Erica, together with her distinctive post-cognitive skills, can uncover. Is she lastly on her technique to fixing Scott’s homicide? Or, blinded by vengeance, is she falling right into a lure that might value Erica her life? And how does this new killer know her secret?

