Atlantis 3: The New World Download Free PC Game Full Version

Step again into the land of goals and legends. Embark on an unbelievable journey and change into immersed in a rare story of intrigue and thriller. Assume the function of an archaeologist as you seek for the existence of a metropolis constructed, in accordance with fantasy and legend, by the traditional Egyptians. Your quest for the mysterious secrets and techniques which have eluded many will take you on a journey via worlds of unequalled magnificence. Let knowledge be your information as you encounter difficult puzzles alongside your path and journey via time and spirit.Discover and discover the beautiful environment of the huge Sahara Desert, the wondrous icy plains of Siberia, and the fascinating lands of historic Egypt. The biggest treasure of all time lies ready to be found.

Title: Atlantis 3: The New World

Genre: Adventure

Developer: Anuman Interactive

Publisher: Cryo Interactive

Release Date: 24 Out 2001

File Name: Atlantis.3:.The.New.World-GOG.Torrent

Release Group: GOG

Size: 1.38 GB

