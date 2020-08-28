All There is to Know About Football Manager 21

SOURCE: Photo

Football Manager is undoubtedly the most successful soccer management sim PC game of all time. Starting out in the world of desktop gaming under the guise of Championship Manager in 1992, few could have imagined that this realistic game would last an entire generation.

As with most other sports sim games, it’s the chance for fans to immerse themselves in their favorite teams and take the hot-seat they’ve always dreamt of. Football Manager 2020 is the most recent release from British developers Sports Interactive and it is expect to have been one of the most successful yet on a commercial level. 2019’s release surpassed two million sales across its multiple platforms and FM 2020 was thought to have outperformed its predecessor.

With the new 2020/21 soccer season set to enter full swing throughout Europe and beyond, Football Manager 2021 is not too far away. If you have already had your fill of FM 2020 and you are ready for the newest iteration from Miles Jacobson and co. read on as we fill you in on the latest news on release dates and exciting new features.

Sports Interactive’s Miles Jacobson issues a formal statement

SOURCE: Photo, Khomille, CC BY-SA 2.0

SI’s managing director Miles Jacobson penned a formal statement on behalf of the company, confirming that although 2020 had been “a difficult year so far”, there was still positivity that the studio would be on track to publish FM 2021 before the end of the year. He stated that there had been issues with developing a game about a sport that’s “in such a world of flux” and they will be “delivered a little later” than planned as a result. Jacobson also confirmed that Sports Interactive had managed to employ an additional 20 members of staff since lockdown to augment their preparations for FM 2021.

Projected release date

In recent releases of Football Manager, the release date has been early November instead of late October. In light of Jacobson’s comments in his formal statement, it would seem likely that FM 21 will be released in late November, if not December in time for the Christmas rush. In some ways, this might prove a clever tactic from Sports Interactive, who can instead hoover up the demographic of soccer fans requesting it as a festive gift.

Football Manager 2021 Beta

The beta version of the new Football Manager release tends to be released a few weeks prior to the official launch. This means that FM fans can expect a beta to be available in mid-November, particularly if Sports Interactive is plotting a December release for its full version. In recent years, it’s been possible for fans to roll over a saved game in beta format into the full version, allowing players to continue with their soccer management journeys.

Licensing for Football Manager 2021

Licenses are starting become something of an issue for Sports Interactive. While fans of EPL side Arsenal and La Liga outfit Valencia were given the option to purchase officially licensed versions of FM20, there are few options with official team versions. The lack of proper licenses for the EPL and other major leagues is one of the main things which lets the FM franchise down.

In Italy, Serie A club Juventus is named “Zebre” in FM 2020 due to the Turin club’s three-year licensing arrangement with Pro Evolution Soccer, so you can expect this to continue in FM 2021. Juventus are certainly one of the biggest brands in world soccer right now, with Cristiano Ronaldo their marquee player. However, missing out on Champions League success this season means that Ronaldo could look for a new challenge. Paddy Power, who currently offer free wagers for new customers ahead of the new Serie A and EPL seasons, rate PSG and Inter Miami as Ronaldo’s most likely destinations.

Likely devices for Football Manager 2021

In recent years, Football Manager has been made available across a broader spectrum of gaming platforms. It’s not only been PC and Mac users but Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch users have also benefitted. As have smartphone and tablet users happy to play FM via the “Touch” and “Mobile” iterations.

When it comes to FM 21, it looks likely that there could be even further developments on the platform front. Sports Interactive have intimated that their newest release will be playable on “more platforms than ever before”. As yet, we are unsure what this means, but some fans are crossing their fingers that it could be the long-awaited move to Xbox and PlayStation machines.

Anticipated features in Football Manager 2021

Last year’s release brought about the emergence of the new Club Vision feature, which allowed managers to agree a pathway of personal and team development during the duration of their contracts. It was largely well received, as was the Tactical Insights section, giving managers more options to streamline tactics and player instructions.

It’s hoped that there will be even more engagement between managers and owners, perhaps building on the board meeting feature that has also recently appeared. Visually, the 3D match engine is solid but could do with some refining, with some players still able to score from ridiculous angles.

It’s also fair to say that FM has rested on its laurels when it comes to player attributes. The stats available for each player have remained largely the same for some time now. There have been regular calls from hardcore FM players for more distilled stats on specific player attributes. For example, finishing could be broken down into three parts of one-on-ones, poaching and first-time shots. Heading could also be broken down into defensive and attacking headers. All of which could help improve a manager’s tactical awareness.

The game’s transfer market should also be a point of interest for FM developers. All too often FM players complain of money sloshing around between the elite clubs, leaving very little for the mid-range and smaller clubs to fight for. A more level playing field that gives small and mid-range teams a fairer value for their players would also help managers achieve their long-term targets in the Club Vision section.