Warhammer 40000 Sanctus Reach Sons of Cadia Download Free PC Game Full Version

The Red Waaagh appears unstoppable: Grukk Face-Rippa and his orks rampage by the Sanctus Reach system and planet after planet fall to the greenskins. Billions die, and there doesn’t appear to be an finish to the xenos offensive.

It is on the planet of Alaric Prime that Castellan Jakren Stein mounts his final stand. This proud son of Cadia is aware of that there will likely be no retreat, no give up. It will likely be victory or demise.

Sons of Cadia provides for the primary time a complete new faction to Warhammer 40.000: Sanctus Reach: the Astra Militarum, often known as the Imperial Guard! The mighty military of the Imperium is now yours to command with 27 new items, together with 4 heroes and particular characters!





