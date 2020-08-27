The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Create excellent—or imperfect—pets on your Sims, from fierce guard canines to harmful kittens to trusty horses and extra as you identify not solely how your Sims’ pets look however their persona traits as properly. With a wide range of new actions and social interactions, take management of those pets and expertise the world from their perspective. Give your Sims a brand new member of their family and uncover all-new methods to play with life!
Title: The Sims™ 3 Pets
Genre: Simulation
Developer: The Sims Studio
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Release Date: 20 Oct, 2011
File Name: The.Sims.4.Cats.and.Dogs-RELOADED.Torrent
Release Group: RELOADED
Size: 25.53 GB
