Space Pirates And Zombies 2 Download Free PC Game Full Version

In SPAZ 2 you could survive in an evolving submit apocalyptic Galaxy. The zombie menace is defeated, infrastructure has collapsed, gas is scarce, and scavenging means survival.

Initially the Galaxy incorporates a whole lot of fleets, every attempting to outlive. AI captains do all the things the participant can. The participant isn’t particular and isn’t the middle of the Galaxy.

Stronger factions set up and defend territories, arrange useful resource hubs, and set up star bases. Weaker factions could resort to banditry. Each captain is exclusive, persistent, and shapes the Galaxy.





