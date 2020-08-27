Sleeping Dawn Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Sleeping Dawn is a primary individual survival horror sport during which you’ll play as some children who’ve woke up in a grotesque world populated by creatures, mirror of their deeper fears. Dive your self into this purely darkish environment and combat to dominate your unconscious fears.

Procedural maze

Get able to face this big procedurally-made maze by on the lookout for the exit. Each single sport shall be completely different from the earlier one as a result of, at your awakening, the maze will change all of the paths.

Download Details

Title: Sleeping Dawn

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: Effimera Studio

Publisher: Effimera Studio

Release Date: 17 Nov, 2017

File Name: Sleeping.Dawn-HI2U.Torrent

Release Group: HI2U

Size: 1.65 GB





Download Now