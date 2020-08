About This Game

Road Rage is an over-the-top, knock-down-drag-out bike fight sport that exams your talent on a variety of badass bikes. Race, combat, and hustle your means by way of the ranks of an insane outlaw bike gang.

Use varied bikes, weapons, and battle maneuvers to propel you right into a place of final authority. Push the bounds of fight racing, exploring an open-world and taking part in over 90 missions that may provide the chance to progress to Club President.

