Prodigy Tactics v0.7.2 Download Free PC Game Full Version

In the world of Thasys, most races depend on Mana to outlive. This magical power is now rising scarce, and wars for survival are devastating the lands as magical beings struggle over the past remaining scraps of this life-giving power. Somewhere, legendary creatures sleep an ageless slumber, hiding of their hearts the unique Mana supply. Only just a few chosen ones can awaken these Creatures and information them to save lots of Thasys. They are the witnesses of a dying world, the final hope for the dwelling.

They are the PRODIGIES.

Prodigy Tactics is a tactical turn-based recreation set in a incredible world of Thasys, torn in a by no means ending warfare. Create a group of heroes, the final hope for the dying world, and cause them to the victory combating hand in hand with highly effective Guardians. Every character is provided with a singular set of talents to help allies within the battle or to conquer their foes.

There are two highly effective forces within the Prodigy world: Harmony and Dissonance. Each one can be utilized by the Watchers and each deliver the brand new high quality to the battlefield.

Harmony brings stability and aids group within the battle, permitting them to achieve energy to solid their particular talents. At the top of the flip, if the Hero acts in Harmony, it creates a sq. full of Mana.

Dissonance is a strong and unpredictable power. It fills the creature utilizing it with monumental energy able to destroying even the strongest foes…. But this power comes with an important duty as Dissonance is unstable. Beware, this power used with no correct warning results in chaos.





