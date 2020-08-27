Polaris Sector Lumens Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

We are happy to announce the primary growth pack for Polaris Sector: Lumens!

Drawing power from the celebs, the Lumens are a model new playable race to Polaris Sector! They are shiny evil beings that disguise themselves as angels of sunshine.

The Lumens growth pack may even convey model new options to the general sport, like new race-specific sciences, ships position task and up to date planets properties, for an enhanced gameplay expertise! It vastly expands one of the vital unique sci-fi 4X of 2016, and a will need to have for any Polaris Sector participant. Are you able to return to the conflict for the Polaris Sector?





