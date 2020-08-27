Outcast Second Contact Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game

Take the function Cutter Slade, a tried and examined elite soldier, and discover the planet Adelpha with full freedom. As you journey on this magnificent world, the place magic and science combine, uncover unique cities, face fierce enemies and try to study the secrets and techniques of a sophisticated civilization. Make the proper selections on this systemic, dwelling world, as a result of the future of those two universes is determined by your success.

Title: Outcast – Second Contact
Genre: Action, Adventure
Developer: Appeal
Publisher: Bigben Interactive
Release Date: 14 Nov, 2017
File Name: Outcast.Second.Contact-CODEX.Torrent
Release Group: CODEX
Size: 6.1 GB

