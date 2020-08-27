Men of War Download Free PC Game Full Version





Men of War is a shocking Real-Time Strategy sport that takes place through the peak of World War II. Intense battles span Europe and North Africa as avid gamers play as Soviet, Allied or German forces throughout 19 large single-player missions. Both on-line multiplayer and single-player conflicts characteristic genuine automobiles and weapons of the period and brutal fight that may take gamers into the center of the combat.

Title: Men of War™

Genre: Strategy

Developer: Best Way

Publisher: 1C Company, 1C-SoftClub

Release Date: 6 May, 2009

