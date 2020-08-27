Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Chapter 2 Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Can’t get sufficient of Little Nightmares? Unveil all of the secrets and techniques of The Maw in a parallel escape story the place you play because the Runaway Kid, one other prisoner searching for a method out of this place of misfortune. On his journey, The Kid will discover The Depths, The Hideway and one other hidden a part of The Maw providing a unique perspective on Six’s adventures in addition to new challenges to beat. Get Little Nightmares™ Secrets of The Maw and luxuriate in these further tales as they grow to be accessible to obtain. If you buy Little Nightmares™ Secrets of The Maw, all future content material that’s a part of this go will likely be accessible in-game as soon as it’s accessible.

Title: Little Nightmares – Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass

Genre: Adventure

Developer: Tarsier Studios

Publisher: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Release Date: 6 Jun, 2017

File Name: Little.Nightmares.Secrets.of.The.Maw.Chapter.2-CODEX.Torrent

Release Group: CODEX

Size: 3.78 GB

Download Details





Download Now