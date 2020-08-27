Light Apprentice The Comic Book RPG Volume 1 Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Meet Nate, the Light Apprentice, and participate in his journey by a sort of “Comic GameBook” expertise such as you’ve by no means seen earlier than!

Get collectibles and extras, customise and evolve your characters, struggle or befriend monsters, and resolve how Nate’s story unfolds.

RISE OF A HERO

When life on this planet of Ethenia is threatened by the corruption of the Yhrosian Empire, a hero will rise to guard the Planet and its folks.

Download Details

After having spent 300 years in a deep sleep, Nate wakes as much as a world ravaged by battle. The Planet’s surroundings is broken and on the course to destruction. Only Nate and the 4 different final remaining Apprentices might have the important thing to revive stability to the Planet’s surroundings, thus saving the world.

YOUR GAME, YOUR CHOICES

In Light Apprentice, comedian e book and recreation are built-in in a model new means.





