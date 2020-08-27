Infernales Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Infernales – infernal, fleshy, bloodthirsty, killer first-person shooter, by which you, the priest, due to a wild bureaucratic mistake, had been despatched to hell, as a substitute of paradise. But you don’t agree with this, and you’re able to shoot all of the creatures of hell to repair it.
Several weapons, tons of of monsters, the opportunity of slowing down time, exhausting rock and an infernal ambiance ..
Title: Infernales
Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
Developer: VGstudio
Publisher: VGstudio
Release Date: 11 Nov, 2017
