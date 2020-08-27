Formula Fusion v1 2 Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Formula Fusion is an anti-gravity fight racing recreation set within the yr 2075. Work your method by the SinglePlayer Campaign, unlocking craft, tracks and your inside rage. Develop your racing and fight abilities to climb the Leaderboards. Race towards the world on-line within the 10 participant Multiplayer W.A.R (World Anti-gravity Racing) Formula Fusion’s storage provides unprecedented craft customization for efficiency, weapon loadouts and skins.

Title: Formula Fusion

Genre: Action, Indie, Racing, Simulation, Sports

Developer: R8 Games Ltd

Publisher: R8 Games Ltd

Release Date: 1 Jun, 2017

File Name: Formula Fusion v1 2-CODEX.Torrent

Release Group: CODEX

Size: 8.68 GB

Download Details





Download Now