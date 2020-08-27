Conqueror A.D. 1086 Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Forge an empire! Command strengh, talent and technique in your valiant quest for the crown. You are accountable for your future as you ascend to the throne of England on this richly detailed action-packed medieval journey. Wage real-time battles, compete towards rival knights in 3-D event occasions, and create castles and commerce in an epic pursuit of land, wealth and energy. Your kingdom – and your home in historical past – await.
Title: Conqueror A.D. 1086
Genre: Strategy, RPG
Developer: Ativision
Publisher: Software Sorcery
Release Date: 1 Jan 1995
File Name: Conqueror.A.D..1086-GOG.Torrent
Release Group: GOG
Size: 588 MB
Download Details