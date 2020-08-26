Total War Rome II Empire Divided MULTi9 Download Free PC Game Full Version





The yr is 270 AD. A string of inept emperors and usurpers vying for energy has led the Roman Empire into near-total financial collapse. This is its gravest disaster but.

Eager to capitalise on Rome’s instability, barbarian tribes collect like a storm on the borders, to plunder the riches of civilisation.

The once-glorious legions are pressured to imagine a defensive posture as their power wanes; time isn’t on Rome’s aspect. However, there’s but hope. Aurelian stands able to take the reins in Rome, although the duty he faces appears insurmountable…





