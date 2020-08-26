Tomb Raider V Chronicles Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Lara Croft is lacking in Egypt – presumed lifeless. Those closest to her collect collectively on the Croft Estate on a gray, wet day for a memorial service in her honour. Afterwards, the buddies sit quietly collectively within the research of the Croft Mansion and reminisce about Lara’s previous exploits; exploits which have till now remained a secret..

Title: Tomb Raider V: Chronicles

Genre: Action, Adventure

Developer: Core Design

Publisher: Square Enix

Release Date: 28 Nov, 2012

File Name: Tomb.Raider.V.Chronicles-GOG.Torrent

Release Group: GOG

Size: 447 MB

Download Details





Download Now