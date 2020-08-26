Tomb Raider IV The Last Revelation Download Free PC Game Full Version





According to Egyptian legend, Horus, son of the sunshine, outwitted the evil God Set and imprisoned him in a secret tomb. Five thousand years later, Lara Croft discovers the misplaced tomb and unwittingly unleashes the evil God Set, fulfilling the traditional prophecy of his return to plunge mankind into darkness! In a race in opposition to time, Lara should use all her wit and ability to re-imprison Set and save the world from Armageddon. Pursued at each flip by her arch-rival, the unscrupulous archaeologist Werner Von Croy, Lara embarks on a journey of discovery throughout Egypt, the place she should overcome essentially the most ingenious puzzles and infernal traps ever devised, and face terrifying evil from past the grave… With extra twists and turns than an Egyptian labyrinth, that is coronary heart stopping action-adventure; a Tomb Raider that really gives… The Last Revelation.

Title: Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation

Genre: Action, Adventure

Developer: Core Design

Publisher: Square Enix

Release Date: 28 Nov, 2012

