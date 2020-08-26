The Mystery Room Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

This recreation is a recreation the place you remedy the puzzle downside and escape the room.

When you begin the sport, it is possible for you to to unravel the puzzle downside and ask for reasoning means.

The protagonist entered the home to expertise horror and was trapped within the room.

Every time you escape from a locked room, the story is revealed just a little bit.

Play the sport and discover out what secrets and techniques are in the home the place the protagonist is trapped.

Download Details

Unlock all secrets and techniques in 8 rooms and escape.

Tense music and a mysterious background await you.

Puzzles of varied issue await you.

There are two endings to play.





