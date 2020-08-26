The House of Da Vinci Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Enter The House of Da Vinci, a brand new must-try 3D puzzle journey recreation. Solve mechanical puzzles, uncover hidden objects, escape from rooms and dive into the genuine ambiance of the Renaissance. Use all of your wits to search out out what’s behind your grasp’s disappearance.
Title: The House of Da Vinci
Genre: Adventure, Indie, Strategy
Developer: Blue Brain Games
Publisher: Blue Brain Games
Release Date: 24 Nov, 2017
