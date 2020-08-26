The Fog Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
The fog is a survival horror journey sport in first individual, you had been left in a motel room as a result of you may have showns indicators of contamination, fortunate you aren’t, when you get outdoors you’ll se how the fog is taking up, you’ll strugle to remain alive and it will get worse while you discover out that there are creatures from one other world arround, the analysis workforce is your only option to remain alive if somebody is aware of learn how to get out of the zone is them.
This is a Survival Horror Game, sources are low, the enemies are many, and also you by no means know the place you will see weapons, ammo, meals or first help, hold a very good handle of your sources and dont waste a bullet if you wish to survive.
Title: The Fog
Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
Developer: Horizon Games
Publisher: Horizon Games
Release Date: 1 Dec, 2017
