The Fog Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

The fog is a survival horror journey sport in first individual, you had been left in a motel room as a result of you may have showns indicators of contamination, fortunate you aren’t, when you get outdoors you’ll se how the fog is taking up, you’ll strugle to remain alive and it will get worse while you discover out that there are creatures from one other world arround, the analysis workforce is your only option to remain alive if somebody is aware of learn how to get out of the zone is them.

This is a Survival Horror Game, sources are low, the enemies are many, and also you by no means know the place you will see weapons, ammo, meals or first help, hold a very good handle of your sources and dont waste a bullet if you wish to survive.

Title: The Fog

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: Horizon Games

Publisher: Horizon Games

Release Date: 1 Dec, 2017

File Name: The.Fog-PLAZA.Torrent

Release Group: PLAZA

Size: 1.6 GB

Download Details





Download Now