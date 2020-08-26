The Breeding The Fog Download Free PC Game Full Version





In the close to future, atmospheric toxin ranges have reached unprecedented heights. A floor breaking experiment utilizing genetically modified microbes to eat up and breakdown the toxins to much less hazardous molecules have been deployed into the ambiance by world governments.

This stride has confirmed profitable. However, just a few months down the road, issues have gone awry resulting in persistent poisonous fog and erratic climate in addition to the looks of unknown creepy poisonous creatures known as the “Breeds”.

World governments deployed the army and different regulation enforcement brokers to keep up order in addition to shield civilians. However issues get out of hand, with protected zones created internationally to safeguard the surviving civilians.

Title: The Breeding: The Fog

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: GBROSSOFT

Publisher: GBROSSOFT

Release Date: 1 Dec, 2017

