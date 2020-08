About This Game

A lethal plague ravages your world. Your final hope: a legendary alien facility dug deep into the Feldspar Mountains…an enormous Pit, constructed by the traditional Suul’ka.

If ‘The Pit’ actually exists, there may be one thing left. Something that can give your medical doctors a combating probability on the treatment.

Download Details

And Nothing Sows Death Like the Suul’ka.





Download Now