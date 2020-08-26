Soldiers of the Universe Download Free PC Game Full Version





Soldiers of the Universe is a story-driven first particular person shooter recreation that tells the story of a gaggle of troopers preventing towards terrorist organizations within the Middle-East.

The Republic of Turkey has a secret group known as “Akinci Warriors” who makes a speciality of secret navy operations. Our hero Hakan takes over his father Selim Kahraman’s place as “The Toyga” of Akinci Warriors. He will lead navy operations to take his father’s revenge and he’ll struggle towards the enemies of the state. Having educated in navy and varied branches of science for a few years Hakan will likely be preventing a relentless battle towards terrorists together with three different heroes that joined to his facet. After assembly Mr. Barbaros and Akıncı warriors, rather a lot will change in Hakan’s life. He will study what “patriotism” actually means and he’ll perceive the significance of preventing for his personal nation however not for his private devils. With the intelligence gathered by Republic of Turkey, The Military and Akinci Warriors; our heroes will perform operations towards varied terror organizations at Southeast Anatolia, Northern Syria and Istanbul.





