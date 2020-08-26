Seal Guardian Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Game Play

Seal Guardian is a tough core, fast-pace, hack and slash fashion motion recreation.It give attention to melee fight, combating towards ferocious demons.

Crazy combos could be executed by combining mild and heavy assaults.

New combos and abilities could be learnt when the sport progress.

(*Seal Guardian is greatest skilled with a controller.)

Story

Long very long time in the past, there have been 2 races: the people, and the demons.The demons invaded the villages of the people, killing many many individuals…

One day, the legendary hero appeared, together with the legendary witch.

They fought towards the demons, sealed the demons from the human world.

So the human race take pleasure in peace for a number of a whole bunch of years. Until someday…

Download Details

