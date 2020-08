About This Game

Travel via the outstanding worlds of King’s Quest 8, from a darkish underground land to a mysterious realm within the clouds. Every flip yields each secret and salvation, and each thriller you clear up brings you nearer to the fiery confrontation that may decide the destiny of a whole kingdom!

Title: King’s Quest 7+8

Genre: Action, Adventure

Developer: Sierra

Release Date: 30 Nov, 1998

File Name: King’s.Quest.7+8-GOG.Torrent

Release Group: GOG

Size: 874 MB

Download Details





Download Now