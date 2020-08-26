King’s Quest 1+2+3 Download Free PC Game Full Version





In King’s Quest: Quest for the Crown, turn out to be Sir Graham, bravest of knights. Locate and return to King Edward the three nice misplaced treasures of the Kingdom of Daventry with a purpose to inherit the throne. Continue your adventures as (now) King Graham in King’s Quest II: Romancing the Throne as you journey to the land of Kolyma searching for your bride. In King’s Quest III: To Heir is Human, you end up a servant of an evil wizard. As Gwydion, you have to grasp spells and overcome quite a few perils to flee from slavery and save a kingdom. As with all King’s Quest titles, you have to be ready. The journey will certainly show lengthy and treacherous. You might select amongst many paths open to you. The extra intelligent and resourceful you show your self, the larger your reward.

Title: King’s Quest 1+2+3

Genre: Adventure

Developer: Sierra

Release Date: 1 Out 1986

File Name: King’s.Quest.1+2+3-GOG.Torrent

Release Group: GOG

Size: 62.9 MB

