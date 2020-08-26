Grimrush Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Grimrush is a high down motion recreation during which you should face off a gauntlet of seven brutal boss fights. Balance offense and protection to take down the bosses and maximize your rating!

Choose your character, major potential and enter the gauntlet. The order of the bosses is randomized every time. After defeating a boss you possibly can select a further lively or passive potential out of 4 random ones offered that may be rerolled twice for a little bit of management over the randomness.

Download Details

Title: Grimrush

Genre: Action, Indie

Developer: Merge Heroes

Publisher: Pohjoinen Pelinkehitys ry

Release Date: 30 Nov, 2017

File Name: Grimrush-HI2U.Torrent

Release Group: HI2U

Size: 1.12 GB





Download Now