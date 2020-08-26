FaceApp: The dangers of using the app that “changes your sex”

If you have seen that many people have downloaded FaceApp to change their sex, here we show you why you should not do it.

If you have seen that all your friends are using the FaceApp application to know what the opposite sex would look like and you want to download this app, you have to bear in mind that it is dangerous.

And it is that if you read the conditions and terms of the app, you could be in for a big surprise.

Reasons why you should not download FaceApp

According to the terms and conditions of FaceApp, this application collects all content such as photos or videos and uses identifiers from your device to provide personalized content and advertising.

The people who will have this information are those who belong to this company or those who are affiliated with it.

The ‘service providers’ will be provided with the device identification data, log files, data, location, and more.

In addition, each time you enter the app, a large part of your data such as location, IP, etc. will be taken. If you logged in with your social network, FaceApp will keep Facebook information, social network aliases, name, and surname, etc.