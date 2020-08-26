Euro Fishing Le lac dor Download Free PC Game Full Version





Le Lac d’or (The Golden Lake) is a 25 acre venue surrounded by woodland and nestled within the French countryside. This mature lake is a perfect vacation venue with three log cabins every with their very own pegs accommodating as much as 4 anglers so that you can fish from.

The dimension of the fish that reside right here is essentially the most spectacular function with some big specimens lurking beneath the floor ready to be caught. The lake introduces Koi Carp to Euro Fishing for the primary time in addition to specimen sized Carp, Catfish, Tench, Bream and Roach.

Title: Euro Fishing: Le Lac d’or

Genre: Simulation, Sports

Developer: Dovetail Games – Fishing

Publisher: Dovetail Games

Release Date: 21 Nov, 2017

File Name: Euro Fishing Le lac dor-CODEX.Torrent

Release Group: CODEX

Size: 4.47 GB





