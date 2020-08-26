Elminage ORIGINAL Priestess of Darkness and The Ring of the Gods Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

For all budding adventurers, the king of 3D dungeon crawler RPGs – ‘Elminage ORIGINAL – Priestess of Darkness and The Ring of the Gods ‘ – has lastly arrived on Steam.

The unique 3D dungeon RPG has returned!

Download Details

Choose from 16 occupation together with the likes of Fighter, Mage and Samurai.

With 9 races to select from, various events will be created set in response to gender, age and their persona. In addition, customise the sport to your liking with the graphic/sound features.





Download Now