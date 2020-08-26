Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Step into the boots of Grayson Hunt after a crash touchdown on an deserted resort planet forces him to make a tough selection: survival or revenge. An exiled member of the elite murderer group Dead Echo, Grayson’s blind need for vengeance finds his crew stranded on Stygia the place he can lastly confront the commander behind his betrayal—or get his staff off the planet alive.
Battle your approach by throngs of Stygia’s mutated inhabitants, performing masterful kills all through the single-player marketing campaign—or considered one of 30 aggressive score-challenge or 12 co-operative multiplayer maps—utilizing Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition’s distinctive “Skillshot” system that rewards you for executing essentially the most inventive and lethal kills possible.
Download Details
Title: Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
Genre: Action, Adventure
Developer: People Can Fly
Publisher: Gearbox Publishing
Release Date: 7 Apr, 2017
File Name: Bulletstorm.Full.Clip.Edition-PLAZA.Torrent
Release Group: PLAZA
Size: 8.8 GB