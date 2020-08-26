Bomber Crew Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
Prepare your crew for his or her most harmful mission but and go chocks away for a sky-bound expedition on this strategic survival sim, Bomber Crew.
Choose your Crew!
Train and personalise your personal Bomber Crew. Procedurally-generated names, expertise and again tales means a singular expertise for everybody, however watch out, as demise is everlasting.
Download Details
Fast paced technique!
Each mission is a high-risk expedition the place hazard comes from each angle. Enemy fighters, flak weapons, poor climate, low oxygen and an array of different perilous risks await when the wheels are up.